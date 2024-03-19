5 shopkeepers jailed for profiteering

PESHAWAR - In re­sponse to public griev­ances, the Department of Food has taken deci­sive action by sending five shopkeepers to jail for violating the official price list of goods.

Under the supervision of District Food Control­ler Kohat, Abdul Hafeez, Assistant Food Control­lers Wajid Ali and Amjad Khan conducted thor­ough investigations into the pricing practices at three bakeries and two poultry shops located on Pandi Road and Balitang.

Upon discovering vi­olations of, two poultry sellers and three bakery owners were apprehend­ed and sent to jail for vio­lating government-man­dated price lists.

District Food Control­ler Kohat, Abdul Hafeez, urged the public to re­port any instances of profiteering to the Food Department for immedi­ate action.