Agri engineering role sought to fight climate change

Hyderabad - Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chan­cellor (VC) of Sindh Agricul­ture University (SAU), em­phasised the crucial role of agricultural engineering in fighting climate change. He urged students to come up with innovative solutions for environmental challenges, encouraging them to explore climate change ideas through entrepreneurial ventures. He said while addressing the Re­search Seminar titled “Utili­sation of Water Hyacinth for biochar production and its role in improving soil qual­ity to enhance agricultural productivity” by Mukhtiar Ali Bozdar, a Master’s schol­ar in the Department of En­ergy and Environment at the Faculty of Agricultural Engi­neering, according to a state­ment issued here on Monday. Dr Marri’s address high­lighted the importance of leveraging modern technol­ogy to understand and miti­gate the impacts of climate change on agriculture. He urged students to engage in research endeavors that di­rectly address the challenges faced by farmers, promot­ing sustainable agricultural practices and resilience. Dr Altaf Ali Siyal, Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, emphasised that students should not choose research topics solely based on ac­quiring a degree, but rather focus on promoting research based on farmers’ issues. “This approach will contrib­ute to further advancements in agricultural development,” He added. In his presenta­tion, Mukhtiar Ali Bozdar discussed the innovative ap­plication of Water Hyacinth for biochar production, em­phasising its capacity to im­prove soil quality and boost agricultural productivity. He underscored the impor­tance of interdisciplinary strategies in addressing urgent environmental chal­lenges while promoting sus­tainability in agriculture. On this occasion, the research supervisor and chairperson of the Department of Energy and Environment, Dr Mehm­ood Leghari and Amanullah Tunio, also addressed the audience. A large number of faculty and students at­tended the seminar.