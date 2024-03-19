AIOU allocates Rs125m for student assistance

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has allocated a significant amount of 125 million for finan­cial assistance and scholarship programs. These programs are de­signed to help deserving, needy, and bright students, said Vice Chancel­lor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood. He was addressing at the prize dis­tribution ceremony held in honor of the students who won Final Year Project Grants and Merit Scholar­ships in semester Autumn 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that last year, a total of 36,640 students benefited from these op­portunities. AIOU provides free ma­triculation education to the people of Balochistan, merged districts (Ex FATA), and Gilgit-Baltistan, he added. In addition, VC said the university offers merit scholarships to bright students who secure more than 80% marks in each semester, and their fee is refunded. It is pertinent to men­tion here that a total of 129 students from various departments have been awarded merit scholarships for achieving more than 80% marks in the autumn 2023 semester. Addition­ally, 13 students from three depart­ments have been granted final-year project grants. It’s essential to note that as per university policy, students who secure 80% marks must ap­ply within the given time to receive scholarships; otherwise, the univer­sity will not be responsible. The suc­cessful students were presented with cheques by the Vice Chancellor.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood emphasized that hard work is a key factor in achieving success in life. The pur­pose of the merit scholarships is to encourage talented students to com­plete their education. This celebra­tion will motivate other students, and there are vast opportunities available for them in the world. Dr. Nasir also pointed out that Allah has blessed everyone with the same abilities, and the only difference between the successful and unsuc­cessful is the amount of hard work put in. This event was organized by the Directorate of Students Advisory and Counseling Services.