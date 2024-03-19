All the bets are off!

ISLAMABAD - The country’s fast changing political scenario is set to see further ripples in the holy month of Ramazan. The op­position, with each passing day, in its intentions is not only creating all possible tough situa­tion for treasury benches inside the Parliament but also planning for a first ever public meeting in the federal capital after the general polls. Though a proposal to get permission for a show of power has still not get a nod from the concerned author­ities yet the planning to get approval by all means is underway. This will not be for the first time to get permission for holding a public meeting on 23 March by the political parties in the country.

The romance of former arch-rival political par­ties [Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz] will further expose in the coming days over the distribution of chairmanships of Na­tional Assembly Standing Committees.

Since the Pakistan People’s Party had distanced itself from taking share in the federal cabinet, the ruling ruling party [PML-N] is under pressure to give a bigger slice of the cake. This will be another expected political wrangling between the two ma­jor allies in a fortnight time period.

Of course, other coalition partners will not sit silent during the process of awarding chairman­ships to the political forces from treasury benches.

Some political wizards viewed that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) got not a big chunk in the federal cabinet. Despite being third major po­litical force, it has been planning to important role in the standing committees. The stance of religio- political party (JUI-F) and other Balochistan based allies will also not be different in this scenario.

The member of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) has jointly submitted their application for the formal approval of party’s candidate for the leader of op­position in the lower house of the parliament. The party members, before the summoning of second session of 16th National Assembly, will force to get approval against Omar Ayub Khan. The matter of awarding chairmanship of Public Accounts Com­mittee (PAC) in the favour of opposition member could also be another tough scenario for the SIC, which has recently failed to get reserved seats de­spite their arguments. It has also learnt that there is still no consensus candidate for the PAC by the opposition members. Likewise, other political parties are also facing the same disturbing situ­ation for choosing consensus candidates for bye-polls in the Upper House of the parliament. It seems differences in MQM-P could erupt as there were reports of some split over the change of the Governor Sindh and Faisal Vawda’s senate ticket.

Political gurus viewed that there will not be any dullness in the country’s political scenario in the coming days as all the bets are off.