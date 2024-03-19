Tuesday, March 19, 2024
ATC grants interim bail to Omar Ayub in May-9 cases

ATC grants interim bail to Omar Ayub in May-9 cases
Agencies
March 19, 2024
LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday grant­ed pre-arrest interim bail until April 20 to Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub in 5 cases related to May 9 riots. The court directed Omar Ayub to furnish surety bonds of Rs. 50,000 in each case. ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the bail petitions filed by the PTI leader. Omar Ayub, along with his counsel Babar Awan, appeared be­fore the court during the proceedings. Omar Ayub had approached the court for bail in five cases, including cases of attacking Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and torching Shadman Police Station.

Agencies

