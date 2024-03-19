Ayan, Anabia enroll in Ziauddin School under Dr Asim Hussain’s guidance

KARACHI - In response to the recent inci­dent involving Ayan and Anabia, who left their home in North Na­zimabad due to their aunt’s inap­propriate behavior, a concerted effort has been made to ensure their welfare and education. Upon the directive of Dr. Asim Hussain, Chairman of Dr. Ziaud­din Hospital and a senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party, Ayan and Anabia have been given admission to Ziauddin School in Karachi. This decision reflects a commitment to their well-being and academic development. Dr. Asim Hussain had announced free education for both children from school entry to graduation, while their educational expenses will be borne by Dr. Ziauddin Hospital Trust. It is worth noting that Ayan and Anabia had been unable to attend school due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both chil­dren were only able to receive education up to first and second grade. Faizan Rawat, a promi­nent figure within the Pakistan People’s Party, has played a piv­otal role in facilitating the recov­ery of Ayan and Anabia.