Azma vows not to compromise on quality of essential items

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that no compro­mise is being made on quality of es­sential items across the province. In a statement issued here on Monday, she said that provincial ministers and district adminis­trations were moni­toring the quality of essential items on a daily basis. She said that Punjab Chief Min­ister Maryam Nawaz had zero tolerance on the quality of daily use items. Azma Bukhari said that prices of po­tatoes, onions, tomatoes and other essential items were decreasing. She said that a historic Ramazan package was being implemented successfully.

Meanwhile, the district administra­tion has intensified price control measures following the Chief Min­ister’s directives and conducted raids at 2,438 points resulting in the arrest of 62 violators during the last 24 hours. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media here on Monday that the price control magistrates imposed hefty fines on 279 shopkeepers and sealed three sale points. Around 88 individuals are facing cases over il­legal profiteering. In an effort to en­sure the sale of essential commodi­ties at prescribed rates, stringent monitoring is underway across the city and price control magistrates are conducting rigorous operations. A total of 37,792 locations were in­spected and 45 points were sealed during the last month, while 947 in­dividuals were arrested over profi­teering and a fine was also imposed on 3,478 shopkeepers. Cases were also registered against 1,350 indi­viduals. The DC emphasized zero tolerance on profiteer­ing as per directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and urged price control magistrates to remain proactive. Rafia Haider also advised the public to check prices on the price check App before making purchases and in case of any profiteering, contact Punjab Chief Minister Helpline or tag them on social media. Mean­while, Additional Deputy Com­missioner (Finance and Planning) Umer Maqbool visited the fruit and vegetable market Multan Road and inspected prices, facilities and other arrangements. Similarly, AC Cantt Nabeel Memon inspected facilities and implementation of official rates at the Model Bazaar China Scheme. AC Shalimar Anum Fatima inspected facilities at the Model Bazaar Harbanspura, while AC Raiwind Zenab Tahir visited Model Bazaar Sher Shah Clooney to monitor the arrangements and di­rected the bazaar management to increase the number of sales coun­ters for onions and tomatoes in or­der to improve public convenience.