Bahawalnagar launches Ramazan crackdown on hoarders, profiteers

BAHAWALNAGAR - Amid Ramazan Bahawalnagar district administration initiated a robust crack­down on high street sellers and hoarders on Monday. According to details, Price Control Magistrates inspected 23,231 shop sale points, leading to the arrest of 335 profiteers and 58 FIRs. Shops were sealed, and fines total­ing Rs 27, 41,600 were imposed on 1,100 shop­keepers for 4,582 viola­tions. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Zulfikar Ahmed Bhawan highlighted the involve­ment of 50 magistrates across the district and urged citizens to report complaints via helpline 1718. The administra­tion affirmed continued action against hoarders and profiteers to en­sure fair prices during Ramazan, emphasizing their commitment to consumer protection.