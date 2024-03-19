Balochistan govt to establish modern-style BICD: Health secy

QUETTA - Health Secretary Abdullah Khan on Monday said that the provincial government would establish a modern-style Balochistan Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (BICD) to be consisted of 200 beds. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting for the establishment of Balochistan Institute of Cardiovascular Disease. Head of Department of Cardiology Prof Dr Jalaluddin, Additional Secretary Health Arif Khan, Additional Secretary Health Abdul Hameed Zehri, Chief P&D Health Sekesh Marzia, Assistant Professor Cardiac Surgery Dr Asmat Achakzai, Divisional Director Quetta Dr Lubna Khalil, Director Admin Balochistan Health were present in the meeting. Secretary Health Abdullah Khan said that the establishment of BICD in Quetta was a great development. It will be modeled after the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD). The provincial government will establish a modern-style BICD, he said. He said that BICD would also be provided with modern medical machinery and equipment by the provincial government. BICD will consist of 200 beds where the people of the province would be provided modern treatment facilities for heart diseases, he mentioned. He said that people would not have to go to other cities for treatment, the province’s BHQs would initially be linked to the institute via satellite. The institute will have facilities for cardiology, cardiac surgery, electrophysiology, pediatric cardiology, radiology and pathology, he said.