Balochistan govt to establish modern-style BICD: Health secy

QUETTA - Health Secretary Abdullah Khan on Monday said that the provincial government would establish a modern-style Balochistan Institute of Cardio­vascular Diseases (BICD) to be consisted of 200 beds. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting for the establishment of Balochistan Institute of Cardiovascular Disease. Head of De­partment of Cardiology Prof Dr Jalaluddin, Ad­ditional Secretary Health Arif Khan, Additional Secretary Health Abdul Hameed Zehri, Chief P&D Health Sekesh Marzia, Assistant Profes­sor Cardiac Surgery Dr Asmat Achakzai, Divi­sional Director Quetta Dr Lubna Khalil, Director Admin Balochistan Health were present in the meeting. Secretary Health Abdullah Khan said that the establishment of BICD in Quetta was a great development. It will be modeled after the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD). The provincial government will estab­lish a modern-style BICD, he said. He said that BICD would also be provided with modern med­ical machinery and equipment by the provin­cial government. BICD will consist of 200 beds where the people of the province would be pro­vided modern treatment facilities for heart dis­eases, he mentioned. He said that people would not have to go to other cities for treatment, the province’s BHQs would initially be linked to the institute via satellite. The institute will have fa­cilities for cardiology, cardiac surgery, electro­physiology, pediatric cardiology, radiology and pathology, he said.