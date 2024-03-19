Best facilities await Vaisaikhi Mela visitors

LAHORE - Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parband­hak Committee Chairman & Pro­vincial Minister for Minority Af­fairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora on Monday strongly condemned the recent attack on the Mir Ali check-post and said that such cowardly acts cannot dampen the spirit of the nation.

At a press conference at the Evacuee Trust Property Board of­fice along with ten other commit­tee members, Arora expressed determination to provide better facilities to Sikh pilgrims, and af­firmed plans to operationalize three Gurdwaras.

He added that the Sikh Marriage Act had been passed in 2018 and now it would be implemented soon after the approval of the pro­vincial cabinet.

He said that the Pakistan Gurd­wara Parbandhak Committee had been notified and the ten-member committee would be responsible for all its affairs and a secretariat would be established soon.

Ramesh Singh emphasized that land of Gurdwaras would be re­claimed from squatters and spe­cial trains would be run to ensure best transportation arrangements for Sikh pilgrims while Gurdwaras would provide the facility of ac­commodation.

He said that all Sikh pilgrims would be issued visas under the set protocol between Pakistan and India while the government of Pa­kistan had approved the schedule for holding Vaisakhi Mela celebra­tions.

“Pilgrims from India will reach Pakistan via the Wagah check post on April 13 and they would be pro­vided with free accommodation, food and medical facilities in Pa­kistan while foolproof security ar­rangements are being ensured,” he maintained.

He said that Punjab Chief Min­ister Maryam Nawaz had ordered best arrangements for the pil­grims.

“The stay of Indian Sikh pilgrims in Lahore has been extended for two days, while a five-dollar fee at Kartarpur has been eliminated.