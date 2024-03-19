Biden, Netanyahu discuss war as Gaza faces famine during Ramazan

TEL AVIV/GAZA - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) surrounded the Al-Shifa medical complex early Monday, where the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said about 30,000 people were sheltering. The Palestinian health ministry said there were multiple casualties.
President Joe Biden and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the latest developments in Gaza during their phone conversation Monday, the White House said. “President Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel to discuss the latest developments in Israel and Gaza, including the situation in Rafah and efforts to surge humanitarian assistance to Gaza,” the White House said in a short statement after the call concluded.
The food crisis is most acute in northern Gaza. Unlike previous Ramazans, residents there cannot rely this year on lining their stomachs with suhoor, the pre-dawn breakfast, nor look forward to assuaging their hunger with iftar, the post-sunset meal.
According to the poverty charity Care, at least 27 people - 23 of them children - have died from malnutrition or dehydration in northern Gaza in recent weeks. The real number, according to doctors from several northern hospitals, is likely to be higher. Among those treated for malnutrition by Dr Eleiwa at al-Shifa hospital recently was a boy aged between 10 and 12 who died last week during Ramadan; a boy aged around four months whose mother was killed, leaving him short of milk when none was available to buy; and an 18-year-old girl who was already suffering from epilepsy. “She was already sick and none of her medicine was available any longer and her family had no food,” Dr Eleiwa said. “In the end her body was very meagre, just bones and skin and no fat.” Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that Israel’s military campaign in Gaza had turned the territory into the world’s biggest “open-air graveyard”.