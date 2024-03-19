Biden, Netanyahu discuss war as Gaza faces famine during Ramazan

TEL AVIV/GAZA - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) sur­rounded the Al-Shifa medical com­plex early Monday, where the Pales­tinian Health Ministry in Gaza said about 30,000 people were shelter­ing. The Palestinian health ministry said there were multiple casualties.

President Joe Biden and his Israe­li counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the latest developments in Gaza during their phone conversation Monday, the White House said. “Pres­ident Biden spoke with Prime Minis­ter Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel to discuss the latest developments in Is­rael and Gaza, including the situation in Rafah and efforts to surge human­itarian assistance to Gaza,” the White House said in a short statement after the call concluded.

The food crisis is most acute in northern Gaza. Unlike previous Ra­mazans, residents there cannot rely this year on lining their stomachs with suhoor, the pre-dawn breakfast, nor look forward to assuaging their hun­ger with iftar, the post-sunset meal.

According to the poverty charity Care, at least 27 people - 23 of them children - have died from malnutri­tion or dehydration in northern Gaza in recent weeks. The real number, ac­cording to doctors from several north­ern hospitals, is likely to be higher. Among those treated for malnutrition by Dr Eleiwa at al-Shifa hospital re­cently was a boy aged between 10 and 12 who died last week during Rama­dan; a boy aged around four months whose mother was killed, leaving him short of milk when none was avail­able to buy; and an 18-year-old girl who was already suffering from epi­lepsy. “She was already sick and none of her medicine was available any longer and her family had no food,” Dr Eleiwa said. “In the end her body was very meagre, just bones and skin and no fat.” Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Mon­day that Israel’s military campaign in Gaza had turned the territory into the world’s biggest “open-air graveyard”.