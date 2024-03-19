Car overturns on CPEC route, fatalities reported

ATTOCK - One person was killed, and another was injured when the car they were traveling in overturned on the CPEC route within the jurisdiction of the Pindigheb police station. Aamir Sohail, accompanied by his relative Shamshir Alam, both residents of Tank, Waziristan, was en route to Islamabad when the driver, Aamir Sohail, fell asleep, causing the car to overturn and resulting in severe injuries to both occupants. They were promptly transferred to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Pindi Gheb, where Aamir Sohail succumbed to his injuries. This tragic incident highlights the importance of road safety measures, particularly on major routes like the CPEC, to prevent such accidents from occurring. The loss of life in this unfortunate event underscores the need for drivers to remain vigilant and avoid drowsy driving, especially during long journeys. Authorities may consider implementing awareness campaigns and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations to minimize the risk of similar incidents in the future.