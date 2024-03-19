CDA to perform soft groundbreaking of Bicycle Lane Project

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Au­thority (CDA) is set to com­mence development on the Bi­cycle Lane Project (BLP), with a soft groundbreaking cer­emony scheduled for Tuesday.

A statement issued by the CDA proudly announces the launch of this transformative project aimed at enhancing the well-being of Islamabad’s residents and fostering a cul­ture of sustainability. The statement further elaborates that as part of its proactive ap­proach to creating a healthier environment, the CDA is lead­ing the implementation of the Bicycle Lane Project (BLP). Under this initiative, the CDA will oversee the construc­tion of an extensive network of bicycle lanes spanning ap­proximately 374 kilometers across various sectors and areas of Islamabad within the next 18 months. With an allo­cated budget of 2.4 billion ru­pees, this project represents a significant investment in promoting eco-friendly trans­portation alternatives and reducing environmental pol­lution. The Bicycle Lane Proj­ect (BLP) will integrate cy­cling tracks along highways, including those linked to the Purple Line Metro Bus project such as Khayaban Iqbal, Sec­tor G-6, G-7, G-8, Green Dou­ble Lane, Jinnah Avenue, and Red Double Line.

These dedicated lanes will not only facilitate commuters but also encourage a health­ier lifestyle among citizens. Additionally, the project will include the establishment of 150 parking stands strategi­cally located throughout the city, offering citizens conve­nient access to affordable bike rental services. Each stand will accommodate more than 40 electronic bikes. As part of the initiative, the gradual phasing out of petrol-powered bikes will be implemented to further promote sustainabil­ity. The official inauguration ceremony of the Bicycle Lane Project (BLP) is scheduled to take place in the coming days, with Prime Minister of Paki­stan, Mian Muhammad Shah­baz Sharif, gracing the occa­sion as the chief guest. This milestone event underscores the CDA’s commitment to pri­oritizing the health and well-being of Islamabad’s residents while safeguarding the envi­ronment for future genera­tions. Furthermore, stringent measures will be implement­ed to ensure the safety and se­curity of cyclists, including the installation of proper lighting arrangements and enhanced security protocols along the designated lanes.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) remains steadfast in its resolve to combat environmental degra­dation and create a greener, more sustainable Islamabad.