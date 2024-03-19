CDA to perform soft groundbreaking of Bicycle Lane Project

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is set to commence development on the Bicycle Lane Project (BLP), with a soft groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for Tuesday.
A statement issued by the CDA proudly announces the launch of this transformative project aimed at enhancing the well-being of Islamabad’s residents and fostering a culture of sustainability. The statement further elaborates that as part of its proactive approach to creating a healthier environment, the CDA is leading the implementation of the Bicycle Lane Project (BLP). Under this initiative, the CDA will oversee the construction of an extensive network of bicycle lanes spanning approximately 374 kilometers across various sectors and areas of Islamabad within the next 18 months. With an allocated budget of 2.4 billion rupees, this project represents a significant investment in promoting eco-friendly transportation alternatives and reducing environmental pollution. The Bicycle Lane Project (BLP) will integrate cycling tracks along highways, including those linked to the Purple Line Metro Bus project such as Khayaban Iqbal, Sector G-6, G-7, G-8, Green Double Lane, Jinnah Avenue, and Red Double Line.
These dedicated lanes will not only facilitate commuters but also encourage a healthier lifestyle among citizens. Additionally, the project will include the establishment of 150 parking stands strategically located throughout the city, offering citizens convenient access to affordable bike rental services. Each stand will accommodate more than 40 electronic bikes. As part of the initiative, the gradual phasing out of petrol-powered bikes will be implemented to further promote sustainability. The official inauguration ceremony of the Bicycle Lane Project (BLP) is scheduled to take place in the coming days, with Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, gracing the occasion as the chief guest. This milestone event underscores the CDA’s commitment to prioritizing the health and well-being of Islamabad’s residents while safeguarding the environment for future generations. Furthermore, stringent measures will be implemented to ensure the safety and security of cyclists, including the installation of proper lighting arrangements and enhanced security protocols along the designated lanes.
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) remains steadfast in its resolve to combat environmental degradation and create a greener, more sustainable Islamabad.