Chief engineer announces closure of water flow from canals of Sukkur Barrage

SUKKUR - All off-taking canals of the right bank of Sukkur Barrage will remain closed from April 01 to April 30, 2024 for the purpose of maintenance and nec­essary repair of the infrastructure.

This was announced by the Chief Engineer Ir­rigation, Sukkur Barrage Left Bank Sukkur region here Monday. The chief engineer said that neces­sary publicity had already been made through dif­ferent institutions of local governments of Sukkur, Larkana and other districts for the information of agriculturists, and the farmer community regard­ing the closure period of the canal water.

During the above-mentioned period, he said, there would be no flow of water in any of the off-taking canals of Sukkur Barrage righ bank i.e. NW Canal (Khirthar Canal), Dadu Canal, Rice Canal and their allied channels.