China, Pakistan to deepen coop in realms of culture, media

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Ambassador to China Khalil Hashimi embarked on a significant visit to the School of Journalism at Tsinghua University, mark­ing the inauguration of the new Pakistan Culture and Communication Studies office and agreeing to boost cooperation between the two neighbourly countries.

This pivotal moment aimed to deepen the ties be­tween China and Pakistan, particularly in the realms of media and culture.

During the visit, Ambassador Hashimi engaged in discussions about potential initiatives to bolster co­operation between the School of Journalism and the Pakistan Embassy, Gwadar Pro reported.

These initiatives are envisioned to solidify the al­ready strong bond between the two nations.

A notable outcome of these discussions was the announcement of a collaborative effort between the School of Journalism at Tsinghua University, the Pakistan Center for Culture and Communication Studies, Quaid-e-Azam University, Beijing Foreign Studies University, and Communication University of China.

Together, they will organize a transformative “Chi­na-Pakistan Cultural Corridor Caravan Class” set to take place over three weeks during the upcoming summer.

This innovative caravan class will traverse the land­scapes of the Karakoram and Hindu Kush Mountains.

Participants will engage in research, teaching, and writing activities inspired by the ancient journeys of Chinese monks in the mountains of northern Paki­stan, as well as the historical route of Gao Xianzhi’s expedition across the Hindukush.

Ten esteemed professors from both China and Pa­kistan will deliver enlightening lectures to students from both countries, fostering cross-cultural under­standing and academic collaboration.

Before the unveiling ceremony of the new office, Ambassador Hashimi had a significant meeting with Peng Gang, the Vice President of Tsinghua University.

During this meeting, Ambassador Hashimi com­mended the university for its exceptional education­al standards, recognizing its prestigious rankings in Asia and the global academic landscape.

In an official statement issued following the meet­ing, it was highlighted that Ambassador Hashimi ex­pressed gratitude to Vice President Peng Gang for Ts­inghua University’s consistent efforts in enhancing China-Pakistan relations.