China, Pakistan to deepen coop in realms of culture, media

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Ambassador to China Khalil Hashimi embarked on a significant visit to the School of Journalism at Tsinghua University, marking the inauguration of the new Pakistan Culture and Communication Studies office and agreeing to boost cooperation between the two neighbourly countries.
This pivotal moment aimed to deepen the ties between China and Pakistan, particularly in the realms of media and culture.
During the visit, Ambassador Hashimi engaged in discussions about potential initiatives to bolster cooperation between the School of Journalism and the Pakistan Embassy, Gwadar Pro reported.
These initiatives are envisioned to solidify the already strong bond between the two nations.
A notable outcome of these discussions was the announcement of a collaborative effort between the School of Journalism at Tsinghua University, the Pakistan Center for Culture and Communication Studies, Quaid-e-Azam University, Beijing Foreign Studies University, and Communication University of China.
Together, they will organize a transformative “China-Pakistan Cultural Corridor Caravan Class” set to take place over three weeks during the upcoming summer.
This innovative caravan class will traverse the landscapes of the Karakoram and Hindu Kush Mountains.
Participants will engage in research, teaching, and writing activities inspired by the ancient journeys of Chinese monks in the mountains of northern Pakistan, as well as the historical route of Gao Xianzhi’s expedition across the Hindukush.
Ten esteemed professors from both China and Pakistan will deliver enlightening lectures to students from both countries, fostering cross-cultural understanding and academic collaboration.
Before the unveiling ceremony of the new office, Ambassador Hashimi had a significant meeting with Peng Gang, the Vice President of Tsinghua University.
During this meeting, Ambassador Hashimi commended the university for its exceptional educational standards, recognizing its prestigious rankings in Asia and the global academic landscape.
In an official statement issued following the meeting, it was highlighted that Ambassador Hashimi expressed gratitude to Vice President Peng Gang for Tsinghua University’s consistent efforts in enhancing China-Pakistan relations.