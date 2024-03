PESHAWAR - Chief Minis­ter of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday con­doled the tragic incident in which six members of a single family lost their lives due to the roof collapse of a house in the Raghzai area of South Waziristan.

In a condolence statement, he expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives and extended heartfelt condolenc­es and sympathy to the affected family.