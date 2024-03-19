Commissioner seeks plantation targets from all depts

LAHORE - Lahore Divisional Commission­er Muhammad Ali Randhawa, during a strategic meeting con­vened at his office on Monday, meticulously reviewed the ar­rangements underway to com­memorate International Forest Day 2024 on March 21 across the division. Accompanied by Sec­retary Forests Mudasir Waheed Malik, Commissioner Randhawa underscored the significance of the occasion, emphasizing the implementation of practical initiatives this year. March 21 marks the International Day of Forests, a global event aimed at highlighting the importance of forests, he said. Commissioner Randhawa also sought planta­tion targets from all divisional departments. To ensure a coor­dinated effort, a joint commit­tee comprising representatives from the Forest Department, Parks and Horticultural Author­ity (PHA), and Lahore District Administration was formed to devise a comprehensive plan. The Commissioner announced plans to distribute awareness brochures and saplings to citi­zens at prominent locations such as major roads and restau­rants in the city on March 21. Additionally, cooperative soci­eties, LDA societies, and private organizations will spearhead special plantation drives. Em­phasizing community involve­ment, he urged all colleges and schools to actively participate in tree planting activities accord­ing to designated targets. He ex­pressed confidence that citizens engagement would significantly enhance the impact of Interna­tional Forest Day celebrations. The initiative aims to see mil­lions of trees planted across La­hore, with records meticulously maintained through a dedicated app. Furthermore, Commission­er Randhawa advocated for the planting of local fruit-bearing and flowering plants to ensure environmental suitability. Sec­retary Forests Mudasir Waheed Malik encouraged citizens to contribute by uploading pic­tures of tree planting activities on the Forest Department’s app, with rewards offered for the best submissions. The meet­ing witnessed the participation of key stakeholders including DC Lahore Rafia Haider, Ad­ditional Commissioner Hamid Malhi, Cooperative Society Reg­istrar, representatives from the Higher Education Department, PHA, City Traffic Police, LWMC, School Education, LDA, and var­ious other officials. Meanwhile, Education Minister Rana Sikan­dar Hayat paid a surprise visit to the Lahore Board Examina­tion Center where he observed the matriculation examination process and reviewed the facili­ties provided to the students in the examination center. Rana Sikandar Hayat visited the con­trol room established in Lahore Board examination center and reviewed the process of moni­toring the candidates. During the visit, Rana Sikandar Hayat interacted with the students appearing for the exam and in­quired about the environment and attitude of the staff. He reviewed the measures taken to prevent duplication in the examination center as well as observed the attendance pro­cess of the candidates through the thumb machine. On this oc­casion, the Provincial Minister expressed his best wishes to the students taking the exam and prayed for success and di­rected them to study hard and with dedication. The Education Minister also praised the board administration and the exami­nation staff for better arrange­ments in the examination center.