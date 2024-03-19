Court orders FIR against police for unlawful detention

BAHAWALNAGAR - The District Court has directed the filing of a case against individuals responsible for unlawfully detaining a citizen without registering any case on Monday. According to issued details, Atiqur Rehman, a resident of Village 554R, was force­fully taken from his residence by SHO Rao Shahid Hameed and Sub-Inspector Mohsin of Haroon­abad Police Station City. Following a petition by advocate Haq Chaudhry, Session Judge Khalid Zia Farid intervened, recovering Rahman from unlawful custody through a bailiff. Expressing dismay, Judge Farid instructed the registration of an FIR against SHO Rao Shahid Hameed and Sub-Inspector Mohsin, emphasizing the provision of justice and security to the victim.

VIOLENT CLASH OVER WATER TANK DISPUTE IN BAHAWALNAGAR SUBURB

A violent clash between two factions of the Bhatti and Joiya communities ensued over a water tank dispute in Basti Loharka, a suburb of Baha­walnagar, on Monday. According to rescue officials, firearms, axes, and sticks were freely used, result­ing in 11 injuries, with 5 reported in critical con­dition. Rescue teams provided immediate first aid and subsequently transferred the injured to the district headquarters hospital.

Among the seriously wounded are Muhammad Anwar, Aslam, Ashraf, Azam, Kiniz Fatima, Shahn­az, and Shamim. Ghamandpur police swiftly ar­rived at the scene and initiated legal proceedings to address the situation and maintain order.

DELIVERY OF NIGHABAN RAMAZAN PACKAGE ACCELERATED IN BAHAWALNAGAR

Under the directive of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the implementation of the Nighaban Ramazan package in Bahawalnagar dis­trict is progressing rapidly on Monday. According to detail, Ration packages have been distributed to 144,240 beneficiaries, with Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhuvan personally overseeing distribution in various areas. During his visits, DC Bhuvan emphasized transparency in ration provi­sion; ensuring eligible registered individuals re­ceive their allocations promptly at their doorstep.