Court reserves ruling on Hassan, Hussain Nawaz's acquittal plea

An accountability court of Islamabad on Tuesday reserved its ruling on the plea filed by Hassan and Hussain Nawaz seeking their acquittal in the Avenfield, Al-Azizia and Flagship references.

The court conducted hearing of the Avenfield, Al-Azizia and Flagship references against Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, sons of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

The accountability court reserved its decision on the acquittal plea of Nawaz Sharif's sons which will be announced at 2pm today.

Earlier, an accountability court of Islamabad had cancelled perpetual arrest warrants for Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, the sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and granted them bail.

The accountability court conducted hearing of Hassan and Hussain Nawaz's appeals seeking cancellation of their arrest warrants issued in the Flagship, Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

In the references, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz appeared before the accountability court and surrendered before judge Nasir Javed Rana.

During the initial hearing, the assistant counsel informed the court that Hassan and Hussain Nawaz's lawyer Qazi Misbah was busy in another court and he would appear by 12 noon.

Judge Rana said the court had given relief to Hassan and Hussain till Thursday. Both of them must surrender before the court, he said.

The court later resumed hearing after the break. Hassan and Hussain apeared in court along with their lawyer Qazi Misbah.

During the hearing, Qazi Misbah said a request was made to suspend the perpetual warrants on the previous hearing. The judge inquired about cases against them.

In response, Misbah said there were three references and in all these cases they had filed applications.

Misbah said Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and retired Capt Safdar were acquitted in Avenfield, and their father was acquitted by the Islamabad High Court in Al-Azizia reference. Nawaz Sharif was also acquitted by the trial court in Flagship case.

Later, the accountability court cancelled the arrest warrants for Hussain and Hassan Nawaz and approved their bails against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 each.

Both sons of the former prime minister also filed application for exemption from attending court on next hearing. The court adjourned hearing till Friday. The court also ended the proclaimed offender status of both the accused.

Hassan and Hussain Nawaz had returned home after seven years on March 12.