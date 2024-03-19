‘Current economic challenges can be tackled’

LAHORE - Former Federal Finance Minister Dr. Hafeez Pasha said on Monday that ongoing economic challenges can be tackled as the country had faced difficult economic condition in the past but handled carefully. He was addressing a conference on Medium Term Economic Outlook of Pakistan here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). Dr. Hafeez Pasha said that the average GDP growth of Pakistan during the last four years has been 2.5 percent, while the popula­tion has also increased at the rate of 2.5 percent, which means that the average income has not im­proved. He said, “Our economy suffered Covid 19 and floods but we are a committed nation. In 1971 and 1998, we also faced difficult economic condi­tions but handled those carefully. During the last 15 years, our exports have increased at the rate of two percent annually, while imports have in­creased at the rate of 8 to 9 percent, due to which our current account deficit and trade deficit have increased.” Pasha mentioned that in the year 2017-18, Pakistan’s current account deficit was US $ 19b.