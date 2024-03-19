Dacoits slay 'defiant' primary schoolteacher in Kandhkot-Kashmore's kacha area

A primary schoolteacher was shot dead by some bandits in Sindh’s kacha areas (riverine belt) of Kandhkot-Kashmore, where the dacoits continue to reign despite several efforts aimed at eliminating them.



The teacher, Allah Rakhiyo Nandwani, was attacked on his way back home from a cluster primary school in Nasrullah Khan Bijarani, which is known as a no-go area due to the presence of dacoits, on Monday (March 18).

The dacoits reportedly stopped him as he rode his motorcycle and fled after shooting him dead.

The gruesome incident comes days after a video of Nandwani going to the school went viral on social media. The short video clip showed the schoolteacher carrying a rifle for his safety while navigating from his residence to the school and back.

“I go to the school [to teach] for the sake of students’ future. Police and education department have been telling me that I can’t go there (no-go area), but doing this would harm the future of children. I am protecting myself,” he said as he showed the gun he carried in the video.

Defiant of the bandit-rule, Nandwani vowed to attend his duties as schoolteacher regularly to serve the students.

In the video, the slain teacher's own son was seen sitting behind him on the motorcycle, who apparently studies in the same school.

According to the local police, armed men opened fire at Nandwani near Mandani check-post.

Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar took notice of the incident and sought a report from Larkana Deputy Inspector General of Police Nasir Aftab in two days.

With the latest incident, it seems like police are unable to control the situation as entire district Kashmore is reportedly been under the rule of dacoits.

It may be noted that the dacoits of kacha areas in Kandhkot-Kashmore have kidnapped over 400 people in the past one year.

Despite big claims and over 250 operations by the Sindh Police, the kacha area dacoits apparently have been operating freely.

The police reportedly do not have modern weapons and equipment, except for the armoured vehicles but even these vehicles cannot go deep into the kacha areas due to wild bushes and sand. The could only reach the areas housing elements facilitating the dacoits but not the areas where their hideouts are.