DC leads distribution of Ramazan ration packages in Sialkot

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain chaired a meeting focused on the Nighaban Ramazan package, ensuring ration bags reached over 49,000. He emphasized quality control with regular sample certifications for food items. A Lion Club International Foundation delegation from Jordan joined the ration package distribution, condemning violence against Palestin­ians and urging support during Rama­zan. District Governor Fezan Kapur and various Lions Club members also participated, lauding the successful Ramazan package distribution efforts.

SIALKOT PAYS TRIBUTES ON SQUADRON LEADER MM ALAM’S 11TH DEATH ANNIVERSARY

Sialkot commemorated the 11th death anniversary of MM Alam, cele­brating his extraordinary aerial combat skills during the 1965 Indo-Pak War. Recognized for downing five Indian Hunter fighter jets in under a minute, participants at the Pakistan Peace Bird event, including Chairman Sialkot Uni­versity Faisal Manzoor and Principal Government Jinnah Islamia College Prof. Mujahid Bukhari, honored MM Alam’s legacy. Representatives from the business community and aviation sec­tor joined in prayers and remembrance for Squadron Leader MM Alam