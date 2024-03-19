Tuesday, March 19, 2024
ECP asks contesting, returned candidates to submit tax returns

APP
March 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the contesting and re­turned candidates of the general elections to submit their return of election expenses on form-C within 30-days under section 134(2).

A notification issued here said, “all the contesting candidates of the general elections are under obligation to submit their returns of election expenses on form-C within 30-day from the date of the notification of the returned candi­dates in their respective constitu­ency.”

The ECP therefore advised the candidates to do the needful with­in specified time to avoid action under section 136(4) and 136(5).

