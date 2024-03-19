ECP orders acceptance of Qaisera Elahi’s nomination papers for PP-32

ISLAMABAD/ LARKANA - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday instructed the Returning Officer (RO) of Gujrat, to immediately accept the nomination papers of four candidates, including Qaisera Elahi, the wife of former chief minister Pervaz Elahi. The candidates filed complaints stating that the Returning Officer was not present when they attempted to submit their nomination papers.
The Election Commission responded to complaints from Parvez Elahi’s wife and four other candidates by issuing written instructions to the relevant Returning Officer of Constituency PP-32, who they reported had not received their nomination papers. The seat became vacant after Chaudhry Salik Hussain retained his MNA seat. The by-elections would be held on April 21.
Meanwhile in Larkana, returning officer and Deputy Commissioner Ali Sher Jamali, Shaheed Benazirabad on Monday accepted the nomination papers of Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari for NA 207 of Nawab Shah seat for upcoming by-election. She submitted her nomination papers with her advocate Hussaim bux Zardari in the RO office a day ago.
In the recent general elections held on Feburary 8, President Asif Ali Zardari secured a significant victory in this constituency. However, following his election to the presidency, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared the National Assembly seat vacant in accordance with the law.