ECP orders acceptance of Qaisera Elahi’s nomination papers for PP-32

ISLAMABAD/ LARKANA - The Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) on Monday instructed the Returning Officer (RO) of Gujrat, to immediately accept the nomination papers of four candidates, includ­ing Qaisera Elahi, the wife of former chief minister Pervaz Elahi. The can­didates filed complaints stating that the Returning Officer was not pres­ent when they attempted to submit their nomination papers.

The Election Commission re­sponded to complaints from Parvez Elahi’s wife and four other candi­dates by issuing written instructions to the relevant Returning Officer of Constituency PP-32, who they re­ported had not received their nomi­nation papers. The seat became va­cant after Chaudhry Salik Hussain retained his MNA seat. The by-elec­tions would be held on April 21.

Meanwhile in Larkana, returning officer and Deputy Commissioner Ali Sher Jamali, Shaheed Benazi­rabad on Monday accepted the nomination papers of Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari for NA 207 of Nawab Shah seat for upcoming by-election. She submitted her nomination pa­pers with her advocate Hussaim bux Zardari in the RO office a day ago.

In the recent general elections held on Feburary 8, President Asif Ali Zardari secured a significant vic­tory in this constituency. However, following his election to the presi­dency, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared the Na­tional Assembly seat vacant in ac­cordance with the law.