ECP sets up appellate tribunals

ECP asks contesting, returned candidates to submit tax returns.

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has constituted five appellate tribunals to address appeals regard­ing the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers submitted by can­didates for the vacant Senate seats.

According to a notification issued by Election Commission on Monday, Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz has been appointed as the tribunal judge for the Islamabad, while Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan has been appointed as the appellate tribunal for resolving disputes in Punjab. Likewise, Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry was appointed as the Appellate Tribunal Judge to handle petitions concerning disputes in the Sindh province.

Justice Shakeel Ahmed for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Justices Ejaz Swati and Nazeer Ahmed Langove for Balo­chistan were appointed as Appellate Tribunal judges. The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the contesting and returned candidates of the general elections to submit their return of election expenses on form-C within 30-days under section 134(2).

A notification issued here said, “all the contesting candidates of the general elections are under obliga­tion to submit their returns of elec­tion expenses on form-C within 30-day from the date of the notification of the returned candidates in their respective constituency.” The ECP therefore advised the candidates to do the needful within specified time to avoid action under section 136(4) and 136(5). It said that the pre­scribed form could be downloaded from the ECP website, www.ecp.gov.pk/general-election-2024.