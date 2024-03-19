Balochistan’s educational ratio is significantly lower than that of other provinces, with a literacy rate of only 39 percent. The province is plagued by a multitude of problems, including teacher absenteeism, with almost 5000 ghost teachers who do not perform their duties honestly and still receive full wages. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that 60% to 70% of children in Balochistan are not in school, with 78 percent of girls and 67 percent of boys being denied their right to education.
The current education crisis in Balochistan is attributed to the outdated syllabus, the absence of modern teaching equipment, and the lack of basic necessities such as electricity, water, and bathrooms. Additionally, infrastructure and buildings are deficient for educational institutions in rural areas. Balochistan’s government is obligated to promote education and ensure that children have the right to education, enabling them to make a positive contribution to the nation’s development and advancement.
IBRAHIM AZEEM,
Awaran.