Education crisis

March 19, 2024
Balochistan’s educational ra­tio is significantly lower than that of other provinces, with a literacy rate of only 39 per­cent. The province is plagued by a multitude of problems, includ­ing teacher absenteeism, with al­most 5000 ghost teachers who do not perform their duties honest­ly and still receive full wages. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that 60% to 70% of children in Balochistan are not in school, with 78 percent of girls and 67 percent of boys being denied their right to education.

The current education crisis in Balochistan is attributed to the outdated syllabus, the absence of modern teaching equipment, and the lack of basic necessities such as electricity, water, and bath­rooms. Additionally, infrastruc­ture and buildings are deficient for educational institutions in ru­ral areas. Balochistan’s govern­ment is obligated to promote ed­ucation and ensure that children have the right to education, en­abling them to make a positive contribution to the nation’s devel­opment and advancement.

IBRAHIM AZEEM,

Awaran.

