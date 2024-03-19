EPI playing vital role in protecting children from diseases: Qasim

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah has em­phasized the importance of the Ex­panded Program on Immunization (EPI) playing a positive role in protect­ing the children of the province from dangerous diseases.

During the chairing of a meeting for the Expanding Programme on Immuni­zation (EPI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah highlighted the necessity of establish­ing district-level outbreak response committees to ensure prompt action in the event of any health crisis. He en­sured for all kind of support to provide the best health facilities to the people of the province.

The meeting, attended by key stake­holders including Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shoukat Ali, and representatives from WHO and UNICEF, witnessed a comprehensive presentation by Direc­tor EPI Dr Arif Khan. Dr Khan detailed the achievements, targets, and chal­lenges faced by the EPI.

Highlighting the recent accomplish­ments, Dr Muhammad Khan informed that from January to March 2024, EPI successfully vaccinated 26,725 chil­dren in response to outbreaks across various areas of the province. More­over, an additional 200,000 children received measles vaccinations during the Intensified Outreach Activity con­ducted from February 12 to 24, 2024.

Dr Arif Khan also announced the groundbreaking launch of the Nation­al Electronic Immunization Registra­tion (NEIR) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, making it the first province to imple­ment this system. NEIR aims to reg­ister all vaccinated children under 2 years, facilitating nationwide tracking and ensuring completion of vaccina­tion courses.

To tackle ongoing challenges, Dr Arif Khan outlined initiatives such as pi­loting a Surveillance App in Pesha­war, generously supported by WHO, to enhance real-time reporting and re­sponse to cases. However, Director EPI underscored persistent obstacles, in­cluding vaccination staff strikes, logis­tical constraints, and vaccine shortag­es, necessitating urgent attention and support.

Looking ahead, Dr Arif Khan outlined future plans, including the “Big Catch-up” initiative targeting children older than 23 months, scheduled for imple­mentation in June 2024. Additionally, the first round of the Intensified Out­reach Activity is set to commence on March 25, covering 69 Union councils in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Director EPI urged hospital ad­ministrations and healthcare workers to prioritize isolating suspected pa­tients to curb disease spread effective­ly.

The commitment of the Ministry of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains steadfast in ensuring the health and well-being of every child, reaffirming its dedication to combating diseases and promoting a healthier future for all.

Meanwhile, chairing a review meet­ing of the Sehat Card Plus programme here, the minister informed that the treatment of over 8,000 individuals across various hospitals nationwide has commenced under the Sehat Card Plus Programme, with expenditures exceeding Rs. 172 million. Soon the State Life Insurance staff will be avail­able 24/7 at health card counters at hospitals.

Besides, Chief Executive Sehat Card Plus Dr. Riaz Tanoli, DG Health Dr. Shaukat Ali, Director Sehat Card Dr. Ijaz and Fiaz Noor representative State Life Insurance Corporation, others officials also attended the meeting.

The minister revealed that since the reforms in July 2023, expenditures in both public and private hospitals un­der the Sehat card, have been propor­tionate.

“The highest expenditures on the Se­hat Card have been for heart diseases, amounting to Rs. 18 billion, followed by Rs. 4 billion on C-sections, and over Rs. 3 billion on chemotherapy. Entries show that Peshawar’s MTI tops the list,” he added.

He further mentioned that options are being considered to bring further improvements to the project to en­sure free and standardised healthcare access to the people of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa under the Sehat Card.

During the briefing, Health Minis­ter was informed that under Sustain­able Development Goal Number 3 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Policy 2018, the province initiated the Sehat Card project, making the government responsible for the health care of citi­zens and providing affordable and free health facilities. Currently, over one crore families in the province are eligi­ble for Sehat Card Plus.