Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Ex-Naib Tehsildar sent to jail on corruption charges

Israr Ahmad
March 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -  A court of judicial magistrate on Monday sent former Naib Tehsildar Chakwal Sardar Najaf Hameed to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a cor­ruption case. Hameed, brother of ex-DG ISI Lt Gen (R) Faiz Ha­meed, faced charges of corrup­tion, misuse of authority, and conflicting loss to the national exchequer. The arrest followed the rejection of his pre-arrest bail by Special Judge Anti Cor­ruption Court Rawalpindi. Ha­meed, along with his lawyer Kh­waja Asghar, appeared before the court for the bail hearing, which was subsequently reject­ed. Despite rumors circulating on social media about his es­cape, the Anti Corruption Estab­lishment (ACE) RR confirmed his custody. His co-accused, former provincial minister Am­mar Yasir, allegedly fled abroad to avoid arrest. After the rejec­tion of bail, ACE RR officers ar­rested Hameed and transported him to Adiala Jail amid tight security. Despite allegations of an attempted forceful release, ACE RR officials successfully ensured his safe transfer. In a separate proceeding, the court ordered Hameed to be held in judicial remand for 14 days and scheduled a further hearing.

Additionally, advocates Khwa­ja Asghar and Malik Hassan Sar­dar filed a post-arrest bail peti­tion for Hameed, with a hearing set for March 20, 2024. ACE RR (Chakwal Circle) was issued no­tices to provide case records for the hearing.

