Ex-Naib Tehsildar sent to jail on corruption charges

RAWALPINDI - A court of judicial magistrate on Monday sent former Naib Tehsildar Chakwal Sardar Najaf Hameed to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a corruption case. Hameed, brother of ex-DG ISI Lt Gen (R) Faiz Hameed, faced charges of corruption, misuse of authority, and conflicting loss to the national exchequer. The arrest followed the rejection of his pre-arrest bail by Special Judge Anti Corruption Court Rawalpindi. Hameed, along with his lawyer Khwaja Asghar, appeared before the court for the bail hearing, which was subsequently rejected. Despite rumors circulating on social media about his escape, the Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) RR confirmed his custody. His co-accused, former provincial minister Ammar Yasir, allegedly fled abroad to avoid arrest. After the rejection of bail, ACE RR officers arrested Hameed and transported him to Adiala Jail amid tight security. Despite allegations of an attempted forceful release, ACE RR officials successfully ensured his safe transfer. In a separate proceeding, the court ordered Hameed to be held in judicial remand for 14 days and scheduled a further hearing.
Additionally, advocates Khwaja Asghar and Malik Hassan Sardar filed a post-arrest bail petition for Hameed, with a hearing set for March 20, 2024. ACE RR (Chakwal Circle) was issued notices to provide case records for the hearing.