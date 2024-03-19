Fake NAB chairman, accomplice held

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) La­hore’s Intelligence Wing arrested an accused and his accomplice claiming to be the NAB chairman here on Monday. According to the NAB spokesper­son, both accused are brothers and belong to Pakpatan district. They were involved in blackmailing innocent citizens under the guise of senior NAB of­ficers, harassing them and extorting money for personal gains. After their arrest by NAB Lahore, they were handed over to Chung police for investi­gations. The spokesperson advised common citizens for contacting NAB’s Intelligence Wing or spokesperson office in case of any complaint or query.