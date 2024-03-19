Tuesday, March 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Fake NAB chairman, accomplice held

Staff Reporter
March 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) La­hore’s Intelligence Wing arrested an accused and his accomplice claiming to be the NAB chairman here on Monday. According to the NAB spokesper­son, both accused are brothers and belong to Pakpatan district. They were involved in blackmailing innocent citizens under the guise of senior NAB of­ficers, harassing them and extorting money for personal gains. After their arrest by NAB Lahore, they were handed over to Chung police for investi­gations. The spokesperson advised common citizens for contacting NAB’s Intelligence Wing or spokesperson office in case of any complaint or query.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1710823057.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024