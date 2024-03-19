Federal Minister of Overseas Pakistanis and HRD visits EOBI House Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Over­seas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, visited the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) House in Islamabad Monday. Federal Secre­tary Dr Arshad Mehmood also accompanied him. During the visit, the Minister was briefed by Depu­ty Director General EOBI Muhammad Amin on the institution’s functions and performance.

The minister emphasized the importance of maximizing the registration of establishments and extending EOBI benefits to the working class and laborers, with a special focus on in­creasing coverage. In an effort to bolster social security provisions, Minister Hussain urged for an increase in the EOBI fund from 500 billion rupees to 1000 billion rupees. Additionally, he set a target of enhancing investment income from 61 billion rupees to 200 billion rupees.

The Minister issued directives to ensure full facilitation to both employers and employees of already registered units, underlining the government’s commitment to enhancing social protection for the workforce. He commended EOBI for its performance and significant con­tribution to providing social protection to em­ployees of private sector establishments.

Hussain assured EOBI of his full support in all aspects of its activities and in strengthening the EOBI scheme to ensure its sustainability and vibrancy. Later, Dr Arshad Mahmood, Federal Secretary, briefed the Minister that through the reforms in EOBI operations, IT and efficient in­vestment which are under active process will be helpful to achieve the targets set by the federal minister. The visit concluded with mutual appre­ciation for EOBI’s efforts and a commitment to continued collaboration in advancing social secu­rity initiatives for the benefit of all workers.