FESCO electrified 85 villages last month

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has electrified 85 villages in its region during the month of February at an estimated cost of Rs.148.813 million. A spokesperson for the company said here Monday that Rs.14.563 million had been spent on the completion of 2 High Tension (HT) and Rs.53.844 on 65 Low Tension (LT) proposals.
One special directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Muhammad Amir and under the supervision of Project Director (PD) Construction FESCO Ibrar Ahmed Project Directorate spent Rs 15.217 million on completion of 17 LT proposals in Faisalabad, Rs 20.614 million on14 LT proposals in Jhang, Rs.18.013 million on 19 LT proposals in Sargodha.
Similarly, Rs.50.861 million were spent on electrification of 25 villages in Faisalabad, Rs. 43.964 million on electrification of 26 villages in Jhang, Rs.28.673 million on electrification of 17 villages in Sargodha and Rs.25.315 million on electrification of 17 new villages in Mianwali circle.
FESCO Project Construction Directorate completed two HT proposals in Faisalabad at a cost of Rs.14.563 million during the month.
RS 137,000 FINE IMPOSED ON PROFITEERS
The district price control magistrates during crackdown against profiteers imposed Rs 137,000 fine on 69 shopkeepers and vendors, here on Monday. They held 1451 inspections in various markets and bazaars and took action against violators of government price lists. They arrested 14 shopkeepers and sealed a merchant shop. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has ordered for a zero tolerance policy against hoarders and profiteers.
FWMC MAKING EFFORTS TO MAKE CITY ZERO-WASTE: CEO
Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Chief Executive Officer Rauf Ahmad has said that ‘Suthra Punjab’ campaign is in full swing on the directions of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif and best cleansing facilities are being provided to the citizens in the city.
During his visit to the Nisar Akbar road here Monday, he said that all available resources are being utilized to make the city zero-waste. He said that heavy machinery is being utilized for picking heaps of rubbish from city areas and this process is being strictly monitored.
An awareness campaign about cleanliness drives in various markets and bazaars for the citizens is also ongoing, he said.
3 INJURED IN GAS FIRE BLAST CUM ROOF COLLAPSE
Three persons, including an aged lady and a minor girl, were injured during gas fire blast cum roof collapse incident in the area of Samanabad police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that gas leaked in a house situated at Naveed Town Korian Bridge Sammundri Road which caught fire and a blast occurred. As a result, roof of four houses collapsed and caused injuries to three people including Razia Bibi (70), Khalid Sultan (70) and Eman Naveed (7 years).
Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital after providing them first aid. It also brought the fire under control after hectic efforts, he added.