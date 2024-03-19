FESCO electrified 85 villages last month

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Electric Supply Com­pany (FESCO) has electrified 85 vil­lages in its region during the month of February at an estimated cost of Rs.148.813 million. A spokesperson for the company said here Monday that Rs.14.563 million had been spent on the completion of 2 High Tension (HT) and Rs.53.844 on 65 Low Ten­sion (LT) proposals.

One special directives of Chief Ex­ecutive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Muhammad Amir and under the su­pervision of Project Director (PD) Con­struction FESCO Ibrar Ahmed Project Directorate spent Rs 15.217 million on completion of 17 LT proposals in Faisalabad, Rs 20.614 million on14 LT proposals in Jhang, Rs.18.013 million on 19 LT proposals in Sargodha.

Similarly, Rs.50.861 million were spent on electrification of 25 villages in Faisalabad, Rs. 43.964 million on electrification of 26 villages in Jhang, Rs.28.673 million on electrification of 17 villages in Sargodha and Rs.25.315 million on electrification of 17 new villages in Mianwali circle.

FESCO Project Construction Direc­torate completed two HT proposals in Faisalabad at a cost of Rs.14.563 mil­lion during the month.

RS 137,000 FINE IMPOSED ON PROFITEERS

The district price control mag­istrates during crackdown against profiteers imposed Rs 137,000 fine on 69 shopkeepers and vendors, here on Monday. They held 1451 inspections in various markets and bazaars and took action against violators of gov­ernment price lists. They arrested 14 shopkeepers and sealed a merchant shop. Meanwhile, Deputy Commis­sioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has ordered for a zero tolerance policy against hoarders and profiteers.

FWMC MAKING EFFORTS TO MAKE CITY ZERO-WASTE: CEO

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Chief Executive Of­ficer Rauf Ahmad has said that ‘Suth­ra Punjab’ campaign is in full swing on the directions of Punjab CM Mary­am Nawaz Sharif and best cleansing facilities are being provided to the citizens in the city.

During his visit to the Nisar Akbar road here Monday, he said that all available resources are being utilized to make the city zero-waste. He said that heavy machinery is being uti­lized for picking heaps of rubbish from city areas and this process is being strictly monitored.

An awareness campaign about cleanliness drives in various markets and bazaars for the citizens is also on­going, he said.

3 INJURED IN GAS FIRE BLAST CUM ROOF COLLAPSE

Three persons, including an aged lady and a minor girl, were injured during gas fire blast cum roof collapse incident in the area of Samanabad po­lice station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that gas leaked in a house situated at Naveed Town Korian Bridge Sammundri Road which caught fire and a blast occurred. As a result, roof of four houses collapsed and caused injuries to three people includ­ing Razia Bibi (70), Khalid Sultan (70) and Eman Naveed (7 years).

Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the in­jured to hospital after providing them first aid. It also brought the fire under control after hectic efforts, he added.