First CM Punjab Pink Games next month

LAHORE - The First Chief Minister Pun­jab Pink Games will be or­ganised at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex in the third week of April. DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal shared this information while chairing a meeting at the National Hockey Stadium on Monday. Director Admin M Kaleem, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Deputy Di­rector Zahoor Ahmed, Dep­uty Director Attaur Rehman and other officers also partic­ipated in the important meet­ing. Addressing the meeting, Pervez Iqbal said that 1,232 female athletes from across the province will partici­pate in First CM Punjab Pink Games. “These mega games for women are being or­ganised in accordance with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz,” he added. He further said that our women players have been blessed with plenty of sports talent. “The female athletes from across the province must take part in the Pink Games. We are quite upbeat that these games will help a lot in trac­ing fresh talented female athletes in different sports disciplines,” he elaborated.