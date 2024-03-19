Food exports grow by 54.05pc in eight months, reach $4.96b

ISLAMABAD - Food group exports from the country during the first 08 months of the current financial year grew by 54.05 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-Feb­ruary, 2023-24, different food commodities worth $4.969 billion were exported as com­pared to the exports of 3.225 billion in the same period of the previous year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statis­tics. The exports of rice grew by 85.83 per cent as over 3.932 million metric tons of rice valued at $2.517 billion was exported as compared to exports of 2.546 million tons worth $1.354 billion in same period of last year, it added. During period under review, the exports of fruits and vegetables grew by 13.89 percent and 39.27 per cent respective­ly as 688,950 metric tons of fruits valued at $246.463m and 724,252 metric tons of veg­etables worth $277.064m were exported.

Meanwhile, imports of food commodi­ties into country during the first 08 months of the current financial year decreased by 18.33pc as against the imports of the corre­sponding period of last year. The imports of food commodities during the period under review came down from $6.687b to $5.461b. On month on month basis, the food group imports grew by 5.12pc in February 2024 growth as food goods valued at $739.819m were imported as compared to the imports of 703.722m of the same month of last year. However, exports of food goods during month of February 2024 grew by 35.38pc as differ­ent food commodities worth $702.469m were exported as compared to the exports of $518.871m in same month of last year.