Generous donors give Rs285m at Shaukat Khanum Iftar Dinner

LAHORE - The Shaukat Khanum Memo­rial Trust (SKMT) organised an iftar dinner in honour of its do­nors and supporters the other day as part of its ongoing Zakat campaign. Wasi Shah hosted the event and television and film actor Fawad Khan attend­ed as a celebrity guest. A large number of donors and support­ers demonstrated enthusiastic participation and gave Rs. 285 million for the cause.

The event started with a tribute to Shahid Butt, a long-standing supporter who recently passed away. Shahid started the tradi­tion of organising iftars from his home, which later expended to a huge gathering of thousands of supporters and moved to the hospital lawns. On this occasion, Dr Faisal Sultan, Chief Executive Officer of SKMCH&RC, gave an overview of the ongoing projects of the Shaukat Khanum Memo­rial Trust. He said, “Over the last twenty-nine years, the unwaver­ing support of generous donors has enabled us to provide free of charge treatment to over 75% of our patients based on our core principles of quality and equality. Since 1994, we have spent Rs. 88 billion on treatment of deserving cancer patients. At SKMCH&RC, we have always taken all possible steps to ensure that the utilisa­tion of Zakat complies with Is­lamic injunctions. The hospital has also received Shariah com­pliance certification confirming that its Zakat processes are in line with Islamic principles.”

Fawad Khan said, “I may have a decade long association with Shaukat Khanum Hospital but this hospital is serving human­ity for nearly three decades and the people of Pakistan made it possible. The audience here is the actual chief guest.” In con­clusion, Dr Faisal said thank you to all the supporters and shared, “Average donation for the first Shaukat Khanum Hos­pital was only Rs. 10. Every little bit counts because little drops of water make the mighty ocean. For the year 2024, we are expecting to receive Rs. 8 billon from Zakat towards our annual budget. Ramzan is the month of giving and in this month, I would like to urge everyone to open their hearts and donate gener­ously to support our mission of providing equitable access to quality healthcare to thousands of cancer patients because their lives depend on it!”