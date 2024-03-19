Generous donors give Rs285m at Shaukat Khanum Iftar Dinner

LAHORE - The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) organised an iftar dinner in honour of its donors and supporters the other day as part of its ongoing Zakat campaign. Wasi Shah hosted the event and television and film actor Fawad Khan attended as a celebrity guest. A large number of donors and supporters demonstrated enthusiastic participation and gave Rs. 285 million for the cause.
The event started with a tribute to Shahid Butt, a long-standing supporter who recently passed away. Shahid started the tradition of organising iftars from his home, which later expended to a huge gathering of thousands of supporters and moved to the hospital lawns. On this occasion, Dr Faisal Sultan, Chief Executive Officer of SKMCH&RC, gave an overview of the ongoing projects of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust. He said, “Over the last twenty-nine years, the unwavering support of generous donors has enabled us to provide free of charge treatment to over 75% of our patients based on our core principles of quality and equality. Since 1994, we have spent Rs. 88 billion on treatment of deserving cancer patients. At SKMCH&RC, we have always taken all possible steps to ensure that the utilisation of Zakat complies with Islamic injunctions. The hospital has also received Shariah compliance certification confirming that its Zakat processes are in line with Islamic principles.”
Fawad Khan said, “I may have a decade long association with Shaukat Khanum Hospital but this hospital is serving humanity for nearly three decades and the people of Pakistan made it possible. The audience here is the actual chief guest.” In conclusion, Dr Faisal said thank you to all the supporters and shared, “Average donation for the first Shaukat Khanum Hospital was only Rs. 10. Every little bit counts because little drops of water make the mighty ocean. For the year 2024, we are expecting to receive Rs. 8 billon from Zakat towards our annual budget. Ramzan is the month of giving and in this month, I would like to urge everyone to open their hearts and donate generously to support our mission of providing equitable access to quality healthcare to thousands of cancer patients because their lives depend on it!”