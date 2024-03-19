Gold rate declines by Rs600 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs600 and was sold at Rs226,900 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs227,500 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs515 to Rs194,430 from Rs195,045 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs178,319 from Rs178,791, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewel­lers Association reported. The price of per tola sil­ver decreased by Rs.20 to Rs.2,580 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs.17.15 to 2,211.93. The price of gold in the interna­tional market decreased by $5 to $2,170 from $2,175.