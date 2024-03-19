Govt decides to build new district jail in Lahore

LAHORE - Punjab government has decided to build a new district jail in Lahore city, sources said on Mon­day. The existing district jail will be shifted to the new jail that will be planned to build in the Sua e Asal area of Lahore. The sources said that the existing District Jail Lahore has a capacity of 2,000 inmates only while more than 7,000 inmates are detained there. The Home Department of Punjab has prepared a plan to build a prison on the land of the Auqaf Department and this plan will be in­cluded in the next budget.