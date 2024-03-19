Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Govt will soon introduce mechanism for providing relief to common man: Azam

Web Desk
2:02 PM | March 19, 2024
Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar has said the government will soon introduce a mechanism to provide relief to the common man.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad today, he said talks will be held with the allied parties on this matter. He said under the mechanism, strict action will be taken against the hoarders and profiteers.

The Minister said the PML-N has always preferred the interests of state over its politics. He said the people of Punjab have given mandate to his party and provincial Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is working tirelessly to address the problems of the people.

