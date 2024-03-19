Guard killed on offering resistance during dacoity bid

KHANEWAL - Guard of a factory was killed by rob­bers during a dacoity bid on offering resistance in the area of Police Station Sadr Kabirwala. Robbery incident oc­curred at a tile manufacturing factory. A guard was killed on offering resis­tance. The deceased person has been identified as 50-year-old Hanif. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to the police. The police took the dead body into custody and started the op­eration, said the police spokesman. Police teams have been formed to ar­rest the accused. The police said they would arrest the accused as soon as possible. According to initial reports, 6 armed men entered a tile factory near Umar Medical Center for robbery. Dur­ing the incident. The guard in the fac­tory Muhammad Hanif was killed. The body was shifted to THQ Kabirwala for post-mortem.

A case was registered at Sadr Kabirwala Police Station. DPO Rana Umar Farooq reached the spot. SHO Sadr Kabirwala, in-charge IT branch and In-charge CIA Kabirwala were also present on the scene.

The DPO conducted a detailed in­spection of the crime scene. The DPO also inquired about the incident from the witnesses present on the spot and the local people. The DPo said that po­lice were using all means to trace the accused. Teams have been formed to arrest the accused. The accused will be traced and brought to justice soon, said DPO Rana Umar Farooq. The search is on and the accused will be arrested soon, he said.

MAN ALLEGEDLY KILLS WIFE

A man allegedly killed his wife, at Chak 167 Battianwala, in limits of Sa­dar Police Station, on Monday.

According to police sources, the out­law named Shafique allegedly killed his wife namely Iqra Bibi after hitting her with repeated strikes of a stick. He also threw her body in fields to conceal the crime. The local people in­formed police about presence of dead body in the field. The police rushed to site and recovered the corpse. The couple had contracted marriage three years ago. The police are conducting raids to arrest the alleged outlaw.

MAN ARRESTED FOR ASSAULTING TEENAGE GIRL

Khanewal police arrested an ac­cused on Monday, within an hour after he was accused of assaulting a fourteen year old girl in railways colony, Khanewal Kohna police area. Police spokesman said on Monday that Khanewal police was pursuing a zero tolerance policy against elements involved in violence against women cases on the orders of DPO Rana Omar Farooq and as per vision of Chief Min­ister Punjab Maryam Nawaz. Police took action swiftly soon after receiv­ing information that a man attempted to rape the teenage girl and arrested the accused who also was a resident of railways colony. Police have started in­vestigations, the spokesman said.