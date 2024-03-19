Healthcare challenges

I am writing to express my deep concern about healthcare chal­lenges in Balochistan, the larg­est province of Pakistan by area. Unfortunately, it lacks suffi­cient health facilities, particular­ly in cities like Turbat, which is the second largest city in Balo­chistan. Regrettably, there are no facilities available for diseas­es like cancer. Patients are losing their precious lives due to this lack of infrastructure.

While some affluent individuals can afford to travel to other cities for cancer treatment, a significant number of people face numerous difficulties, impacting their aca­demic and personal lives as they cannot afford such travel expens­es. These individuals live in con­stant fear, knowing that they could lose their loved ones to even mi­nor ailments. Moreover, those re­siding in rural areas have no ac­cess to hospitals whatsoever.

Therefore, I urge the govern­ment to prioritise the provision of more healthcare facilities to the people of Balochistan.

SHAHBAKSH KHAYAL,

Balagar.