I am writing to express my deep concern about healthcare challenges in Balochistan, the largest province of Pakistan by area. Unfortunately, it lacks sufficient health facilities, particularly in cities like Turbat, which is the second largest city in Balochistan. Regrettably, there are no facilities available for diseases like cancer. Patients are losing their precious lives due to this lack of infrastructure.
While some affluent individuals can afford to travel to other cities for cancer treatment, a significant number of people face numerous difficulties, impacting their academic and personal lives as they cannot afford such travel expenses. These individuals live in constant fear, knowing that they could lose their loved ones to even minor ailments. Moreover, those residing in rural areas have no access to hospitals whatsoever.
Therefore, I urge the government to prioritise the provision of more healthcare facilities to the people of Balochistan.
SHAHBAKSH KHAYAL,
Balagar.