Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Ichhra incident: 3 accused remanded in police custody

Our Staff Reporter
March 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over three accused, involved in the Ichhra Bazaar incident, to the police on a 3-day physical re­mand. Earlier, the police produced the accused, Muhammad Nadeem, Adil Sarwar, and Al Tamash Saqlain, before ATC Judge Arshad Javed and sought their physical remand for investiga­tions. The investigating officer sub­mitted that the accused had gath­ered a mob and not only harassed but also attempted to kill a woman for wearing an Arabic print dress after accusing her of disrespecting religion. He further submitted that the police timely intervened and rescued the woman. Subsequently, the court handed over the accused to the police on a 3-day physical re­mand and directed for their produc­tion on expiry of the remand term. It is pertinent to mention here that the incident took place a few weeks ago, and Ichhra police had lodged an FIR against dozens of identified and unidentified suspects, including those who raised religious slogans threaten­ing the life of the woman.

Court reserves ruling on Hassan, Hussain Nawaz's acquittal plea

