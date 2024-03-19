IHC defers hearing in Imran, Bushra, Qureshi’s appeals for today

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday deferred hearing on the ap­peals of former prime minister Im­ran Khan, his wife Bushra, and for­mer foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their convictions in the cipher and Toshakhana cases.

A special bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurang­zeb conducted hearing in the ap­peals of Imran, his wife Bushra, and Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their convictions and adjourned the hearing till today.

During the hearing, Imran Khan’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar presented his arguments and read out the speech of Qureshi in the pub­lic gathering of March 27.

Justice Miangul remarked that he could not get it, on which Safdar said that the trial court awarded 10-year sentence to Imran for this speech. Then, he also read out Imran Khan’s speech. The judge said that it was a political speech. The counsel fur­ther said that Imran was accused of keeping the cipher illegally and the trial court had termed his act as de­liberate and negligence.

The IHC Chief Justice asked that how these both these allegations of deliberate or negligence could be levelled at the same time.