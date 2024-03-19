Increased diagnostic testing to ensure TB patients’ treatment outcome

PESHAWAR - On the World Tuberculosis Day, Doctors Without Borders/Med­icines Sans Frontiers (MSF) en­courages medical service provid­ers and practitioners in Pakistan to enhance drug resistant tuber­culosis (DRTB) diagnosis by in­creasing the use of GeneXpert di­agnostic testing among suspect tuberculosis (TB) cases.

Additionally, patients who do not show improvement with in­itial TB treatment need to be ur­gently referred to health facilities specialized in treating DRTB.

According to a press statement, MSF medical team is concerned that DRTB patients referred to the MSF managed Programmat­ic Management of Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis (PMDT) site in Gu­jranwala district, Punjab, are only a fraction of people infected in the community and that a significant portion of DRTB cases is going un­detected and untreated.

“Many of the patients we see at the PMDT clinic have been misdi­agnosed and have a history of un­successful treatment regimens, characterized by a cycle of tempo­rary improvement followed by re­lapse,” says Dr. Shoaib, MSF medi­cal coordinator.

“With the correct treatment these patients have a good chance of recovering, but they need to be identified as DRTB patients first,” he says.

National statistics confirm this concerning trend of low enroll­ment of DRTB cases, indicating that many individuals infected with DRTB are either undetected or misdiagnosed.

In Gujranwala, only 136 out of the expected 340 DRTB cases were enrolled at the PMDT site in 2023.

World Health Organization (WHO) data show that at the na­tional level the ratio is even more significant, with only 23% of the estimated 20.000 DRTB cases be­ing identified1 and receiving ap­propriate treatment.

WHO ranks Pakistan as the fourth highest-burden country for DRTB world wide.

Tuberculosis is a major pub­lic health problem and is an in­fectious disease caused by a bac­terium that primarily targets the lungs but can also impact oth­er parts of the body and lead to life-threatening complications.

Though TB is treatable with an­tibiotics, bacterial resistance to commonly used TB medications can develop, causing the treat­ment to become ineffective.

At the MSF PMDT clinic, referred patients are tested with a GeneX­pert testing machine which, in a matter of hours, allows our doc­tors to accurately diagnose TB, de­termine which drugs are effective against it and start the patient on treatment.

GeneXpert molecular diagnos­tic testing is preferable to smear microscopy which identifies less than half of all TB cases and does not detect resistance to rifampic­in. It is a more flexible testing method that can process non-spu­tum samples, such as stools and tissue, to help detect extra pulmo­nary and paediatric DR-TB cases.

“By optimizing the utilization of existing GeneXpert machines and increasing the number of lo­cations where people can get test­ed, we can improve the early de­tection of DRTB cases” says Dr. Shoaib. “This will lead to better treatment outcomes and signifi­cantly contribute to stopping the spread of the disease within the communities”.

MSF is working with Pakistan medical authorities and other health actors to improve case-find­ing, providing for instance, train­ing sessions to staff from health facilities on the effective utiliza­tion of GeneXpert equipment.

With the national TB pro­gramme focusing on prioritizing the detection of DRTB cases in the coming years, a further reduc­tion in the price of GeneXpert car­tridges, building upon the initial modest drop announced in Sep­tember, would help increase test­ing capacity and effectively curb the disease.