Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Indonesia announces official election results in 33 provinces

Agencies
March 19, 2024
Newspaper, International

JAKARTA   -   Indonesia’s General Elec­tion Commission (KPU) has announced the of­ficial results of the vote counts for the 2024 elec­tion in 33 of the total 38 provinces. “West Java, Papua, Mountain Papua, Southwest Papua, Malu­ku, and Papua are the re­maining provinces,” KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy’ari stated late on Sunday. The outcomes of the re-voting, which took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malay­sia, on March 9-10, will also be disclosed. Indo­nesia held its 2024 elec­tions on Feb. 14, choos­ing national and regional legislative candidates in addition to the president and vice president. The three pairs of candidates for president and vice president are Anies Bas­wedan, a former Jakarta governor, alongside Mu­haimin Iskandar, a former manpower and trans­portation minister. The other candidate pairs are current Minister of De­fence Prabowo Subianto, mayor of Solo and Presi­dent Joko Widodo’s first son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and also former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo together with former coordinating minister for political and security affairs Mahfud MD. Provisional recapit­ulation results showed that the Prabowo-Gi­bran pair was ahead with 76,888,902 votes, followed by the Anies-Muhaimin pair with 31,118,204 votes and Ganjar-Mahfud trailed behind with 23,461,344 votes.

MoU signed for establishing urban forest in Multan

Agencies

