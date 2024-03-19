Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Interior minister meets Sindh CM

Our Staff Reporter
March 19, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi on Monday met Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in Karachi.

The Chief Minister Sindh Shah congratulated Naqvi on assuming the charge of Ministry of Interior and Anti-Narcotics.

CM expressed best wishes for interior minister re­garding his new responsibilities. The minister also expressed good wishes for Shah on assuming the charge of chief executive of the province.

Both the leaders discussed matters of mutual in­terests and overall law and order situation. Shah ex­pressed hope that the interior minister will uphold the same level of enthusiasm and dedication demon­strated during his tenure as interim CM Punjab.

