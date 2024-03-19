Islamabad United crowned PSL 9 champions

LAHORE - Islamabad United over­came Multan Sultans with a narrow victory by 2 wickets in the nail-biting HBL PSL 9 Finale at the National Bank Stadium Karachi on Monday night.

Islamabad United’s chase was characterized by key contributions from their top order. Martin Guptill led the way with a solid 50 from 32 balls, while Azam Khan chipped in with a timely 30 off 22. Despite a middle-order wobble and losing wickets at critical moments, Islam­abad managed to keep up with the required run rate. Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah tried to tighten the screws for the Sultans by picking up 2 wickets each, but it was not enough to stop Islamabad’s march to­wards victory.

The climax of the chase saw Islamabad needing to navigate through tense mo­ments, especially after losing Naseem Shah to­ wards the end. Howev­er, Imad Wasim remained not out, ensuring his team crossed the line with an un­beaten 19, amidst high dra­ma in the final overs. Multan Sultans’ bowlers struggled to contain Islamabad’s hit­ters, despite David Willey, Mohammad Ali, and Usa­ma Mir picking up a wicket each. The game was a roller­coaster of emotions, with Is­lamabad United ultimately emerging victorious, thanks to their disciplined bowl­ing performance and cru­cial knocks under pressure. Earlier batting first, Multan Sultans managed to set a to­tal of 159/9 in their allotted 20 overs against Islamabad United. The innings began on a shaky note for the Sultans, with opener Yasir Khan de­parting early for 6, caught by Mills off the bowling of Imad Wasim. This early blow was a sign of things to come, as David Willey soon followed, bowled by Wasim for 6, leav­ing the Sultans reeling at 14/2. Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khan then attempted to stabilize the innings with a cautious partnership. Rizwan, known for his resilience, crafted a diligent 26 off 26 balls, in­cluding three boundaries, before falling to the guile of Shadab Khan, caught by Gup­till. Usman Khan emerged as the beacon of hope for the Sultans, anchoring the in­nings with a well-composed 57 off 40 balls, adorned with seven fours and a six. How­ever, his dismissal by Shadab Khan marked the beginning of a middle-order collapse, with the Sultans losing wick­ets at regular intervals. Imad Wasim, the standout per­former with the ball, re­turned astonishing figures of 5 for 23, including the crucial wickets of Johnson Charles and Khushdil Shah, further tightening the noose around the Sultans’ batting lineup. Despite the turbulence, If­tikhar Ahmed showed grit towards the end, scoring an unbeaten 32 off 20 de­liveries to propel the Sul­tans to a defendable total. His effort, however, was overshadowed by the clin­ical bowling display from Islamabad United, with Shadab Khan supporting Wasim excellently, picking up 3 wickets for 32 runs. The fall of wickets at crit­ical junctures, combined with the pressure exert­ed by Islamabad’s bowlers, left the Sultans struggling to build momentum.