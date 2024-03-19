Jam engages with sugar mills, ethanol manufacturers to overcome challenges

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan convened separate but significant meetings with representa­tives from the Sugar Mills Association and Ethanol Manufacturer Association to address pressing concerns affecting their industries. The meetings, held in the Ministry of Commerce, aimed to fos­ter dialogue and find feasible solutions to the challenges faced by these sectors.

The associations appreciated the effect of calling stakeholders before making any major decisions. During the discus­sions, Minister Jam Kamal assured the industrialists of his commitment to advo­cate for their interests and address their concerns to support the local industry while simultaneously enhancing export volume to increase foreign reserves. The Sugar Mills Association voiced apprehen­sions regarding the anticipated increase in tariffs for molasses exports.

Members of the association highlighted the importance of encouraging molasses exports to bolster foreign reserves. They underscored the need for infrastructure improvements to enhance terminal ca­pacity, facilitating greater access to inter­national markets. Conversely, represen­tatives from the Ethanol Manufacturer Association emphasized the necessity of long-term policy measures to sustain the domestic ethanol industry. They ad­vocated against allowing excessive mo­lasses exports, citing the adverse impact on local production. The chairman of the Ethanol Association urged authorities to permit the importation of raw sugar to sustain sugar manufacturing. In response to these concerns, Minister Jam Kamal re­assured participants of the government’s commitment to prioritizing their issues.

He pledged to expedite efforts to ad­dress these challenges, emphasizing the importance of bolstering industrial growth and augmenting foreign re­serves. The meetings concluded with a mutual understanding to work collab­oratively towards overcoming obstacles and fostering a conducive environment for the sustainable growth of the sugar and ethanol industries. Minister Jam Kamal affirmed his continued support for the prosperity and development of these vital sectors, underscoring their significance in driving economic prog­ress and enhancing national resilience.