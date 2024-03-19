Tuesday, March 19, 2024
James Bond fans favour Henry Cavill as Daniel Craig’s replacement

News Desk
March 19, 2024
LONDON   -   James Bond fans have voiced their preferences for Daniel Craig’s suc­cessor in the iconic spy franchise. Among the ru­moured candidates, Elba emerged as the clear favourite, surpassing Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill by a significant margin. Approximately one in five fans indicated Elba as their preferred choice for the role. The study, which polled 2,000 fans, revealed a diverse array of poten­tial contenders for the coveted role. Along­side Elba, popular sug­gestions included Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Emilia Clarke, James Norton, Cillian Mur­phy, Emily Blunt, and Helen Mirren, among others, as reported by The Sun. Despite the widespread fan sup­port for Elba, there may be disappointment in store, as the actor him­self ruled out taking on the role last year.

