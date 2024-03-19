James Bond fans favour Henry Cavill as Daniel Craig’s replacement

LONDON - James Bond fans have voiced their preferences for Daniel Craig’s successor in the iconic spy franchise. Among the rumoured candidates, Elba emerged as the clear favourite, surpassing Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill by a significant margin. Approximately one in five fans indicated Elba as their preferred choice for the role. The study, which polled 2,000 fans, revealed a diverse array of potential contenders for the coveted role. Alongside Elba, popular suggestions included Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Emilia Clarke, James Norton, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Helen Mirren, among others, as reported by The Sun. Despite the widespread fan support for Elba, there may be disappointment in store, as the actor himself ruled out taking on the role last year.