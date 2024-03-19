Tuesday, March 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Karachi to face hot weather for next three days

Agencies
March 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The ongoing hot weather will subside after three days with entry of a westerly weather system in the country, a weather official said on Monday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has pre­dicted that present hot weather spell likely to continue for next three days.

“Karachi’s weather used to become hotter in end days of March, caused by the dry winds blowing from Rajasthan,” weather official said.

A westerly weather system will enter in Paki­stan on March 21. “Under the influence of this westerly wave temperatures will become mild in Karachi,” Sarfaraz said.

The Met official also indicated restoration of sea winds used to blow from southwest, which keep the city’s weather pleasant. Sardar Sarfaraz also denied likely heat wave in the metropolis.

Punjab unveils Rs4,480b budget

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1710736511.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024