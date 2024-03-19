Kashmir Council condemns Indian ban on parties in IIOJK

MIRPUR - The Kashmir Council Europe (EU) has strongly criti­cized India’s decision to ban two additional polit­ical parties in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jam­mu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Monday.

Kashmir Council (KCEU) Chief Ali Raza Syed condemned the ban on the Jammu and Kash­mir Peoples Freedom League and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League for a period of five years, along with the extension of the ban on the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) for another five years.

Syed emphasized that this action by the Modi government is part of a systematic effort to si­lence voices advocating for freedom in IIOJK.

He highlighted that India has previously banned several other po­litical parties in the re­gion, aiming to suppress the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determina­tion, recognized by UN resolutions.

The chair of KCEU as­serted that India’s tac­tics will not deter Kash­miris from seeking their political rights, including self-determination.

He urged the interna­tional community, par­ticularly the United Na­tions, to intervene and prevent India from fur­ther restricting political activities in IIOJK.

Ali Raza Syed called for an end to India’s state terrorism and hu­man rights violations in the region, demand­ing that Kashmiris be granted their inalien­able right to self-deter­mination as per UN res­olutions.