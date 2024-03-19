Labourers demand smooth entry through Torkham border

KHYBER - Local daily wagers and labourers have criticized the Afghan border security officials for banning their en­try to Afghanistan via Torkham border.

In a pretest camp set up at Landi Kotal-Torkham highway, the protesters said that due to lack of job opportunities locally, hundreds of tribesmen crossed the border legally to Afghanistan to earn two times meals for their family. However, since last day the Af­ghan authorities had restrained their movement that was injustice to them, they lamented.

Because of the policy of the Afghan officials at the crossing, thousands of poor families have been com­pelled to starve, they added and said since long the labourers have been teased at the border on pretext of new exit and entry rules to deprive them of their manual jobs.

They demanded of the Afghan government and concerned border security officials to relax restric­tions and permit them to cross the border to earn bread for their families. The protestors also threat­ened to opt for an indefinite agitation till the accept­ance of their demands.

Meanwhile, Tehsil Chairman Haji Shah Khalid along with a number of village and neighbourhood chair­men visited the protest camp of the labourers and ex­pressed solidarity with them.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the area was short of sources of income and Torkham border was the lonely opportunity of earning for the locals, therefore, efforts should be made to provide relief to the labourers and daily wagers at the crossing.